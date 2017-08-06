Illegal dumping pile tagged with racial slur at popular park in Tucson

Local folks are upset about illegal dumping at a popular park, but now racial slurs have been painted on the trash. It’s happening at Jacobs Park in midtown, near Prince and Fairview.
Local folks are upset about illegal dumping at a popular park, but now racial slurs have been painted on the trash. It’s happening at Jacobs Park in midtown, near Prince and Fairview.
Pima County Sheriff's Department said a hiker needed to be rescued by helicopter out of the Tanque Verde Falls area on Sunday, August, 6.
Pima County Sheriff's Department said a hiker needed to be rescued by helicopter out of the Tanque Verde Falls area on Sunday, August, 6.
As a young Tucson woman continues to fight for her life in the hospital, her loved ones are speaking out about the dangers of drinking and driving.
As a young Tucson woman continues to fight for her life in the hospital, her loved ones are speaking out about the dangers of drinking and driving.
A fundraiser for a local girl who needs a heart transplant is happening Sunday afternoon, August, 6.
A fundraiser for a local girl who needs a heart transplant is happening Sunday afternoon, August, 6.
The SuperPawn on 1st Avenue and Prince Road was robbed by several armed suspects on Saturday afternoon, August, 5, police said.
Police said four subjects walked into the pawn shop around 3 p.m. armed with blunt objects and pepper spray, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, public information officer with the Tucson Police Department.
The SuperPawn on 1st Avenue and Prince Road was robbed by several armed suspects on Saturday afternoon, August, 5, police said.
Police said four subjects walked into the pawn shop around 3 p.m. armed with blunt objects and pepper spray, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, public information officer with the Tucson Police Department.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.