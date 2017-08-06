Illegal dumping pile tagged with racial slur at popular park in Tucson

Local folks are upset about illegal dumping at a popular park, but now racial slurs have been painted on the trash.



It’s happening at Jacobs Park in midtown, near Prince and Fairview.



“It’s nasty – it’s like is this the new dump?” Neighbor, Susan Marolf said.



Piles of trash bags, mattresses and TVs are all propped up against a city dumpster in the parking lot of Jacobs Park, near the YMCA. Our cameras were rolling on Sunday as a woman drove up to add her box of trash to the pile. The blatant act has homeowners living across the street, frustrated.



“What is the purpose of just throwing it at the park? I don’t understand it. I have to drive by there everyday,” Marolf said.



Then a new problem, as someone presumably angry about the trash, used spray-paint to write “This is not a dump” on one of the mattresses and a racial slur against Mexicans. Naly Rosas is Mexican. She brought her family to the park, only to be shocked to see the hurtful message.



“It’s pretty offensive. They don’t have to assume it was Mexicans doing it,” Naly Rosas said.



Jean, who didn’t want to show her face on camera, lives nearby and has noticed a pattern with the illegal dumping. She fears the racial messages will get worse.



“I see the racial slurring has the potential to increase. This is the second time in seven days with a different set of trash that’s been tagged,” Jean said.



She reported the problem to the City of Tucson back in July. She also suggested the city add cameras to the parking lot and cite people by license plate number, but so far there’s no clear solution.



“This is a highly used neighborhood park. They have soccer here. They have family picnics here. They shouldn’t have to see that,” Jean said.



Tucson News Now also reached out to the City of Tucson’s Code Enforcement division. Through email they said they plan to open a case and schedule this for an inspection.



You can report illegal dumping by calling the City of Tucson’s Code Enforcement number at 520-791-5843 or you can fill out an on-line form here.

The City of Tucson offers bulky collections at no cost twice a year. You can also take unwanted furniture to Los Reales Landfill.

Any covered load 2000 pounds or less costs $15 dollars. For more information click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.