4 Cat alum head to World Athletics stage

The University of Arizona Track & Field program will be represented by Sage Watson, Liz Patterson, Pau Tonnesen and Edgar Rivera-Morales at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.



Watson will take part in the 400-meter hurdles on Monday, August 7 at 11:30 a.m. MST. The 2016 Olympian will compete in the World Games for Canada. Watson won the 2017 National Championship in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 54.52 and finished the season undefeated.



Patterson is set to compete on Thursday, Aug. 10th at 11:10 a.m. MST, competing for the United States. A 2010 graduate from the University of Arizona, Patterson jumped a height of a 6-4.25 (1.94m) in April to earn her ticket to the World Championships.



Tonnesen will compete in the decathlon for Spain, whom he also represented in the 2016 Olympics. He holds the school record in the decathlon with a score of 8,247, set at the 2015 NCAA Championships to place second. Tonnesen is set to begin competition on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 2 a.m. MST.



Rivera-Morales will compete in the high jump on Friday, August 11 at 3:15 a.m. MST. During his time at Arizona, he was a two-time MPSF Indoor Champion and three time NCAA All-American. Rivera-Morales earned his collegiate best mark of 7-5.75 (2.27m) at the 2011 Mt. SAC relays. Rivera-Morales tabbed a season best 7-5.75 (2.28m) mark in Koln, Germany on July 19, 2017.

