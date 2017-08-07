Gabi goes for history

Gabi Stoian is set to become the greatest offensive player in the history of UA Women’s Soccer.
The senior striker is second all-time at Arizona in points (70), goals (25) and assists (20).
She needs just seven goals and 14 points to pass Mallory Miller (’05) and five assists to the vault ahead of her recent teammate Jaden DeGracie (’16).
The Wildcats begin their season on the road on August 18 against the Oklahoma Sooners.
