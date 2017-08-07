Rickard has best MLB day in Orioles win

UA will be represented by Sage Watson, Liz Patterson, Pau Tonnesen and Edgar Rivera-Morales at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.
Joey Rickard (UA '12) went 4-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base in Baltimore's 12-3 victory over Detroit.
Gabi Stoian is set to become UA's greatest offensive soccer player.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are heading home still holding the second NL wild-card spot in spite of a second series loss to the last-place Giants this season.
Kristi Toliver had 20 points, including four in the final 14 seconds, and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt scored a season-high 17 to help the short-handed Washington Mystics beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-80 on Sunday.
