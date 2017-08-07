Rickard has best MLB day in Orioles win

Jonathan Schoop, Chris Davis and Trey Mancini homered in succession during a four-run first inning that sent the Baltimore Orioles past the Detroit Tigers 12-3 Sunday.

Joey Rickard and Manny Machado also connected for the Orioles, who led 8-0 after four innings and cruised to their seventh win in nine games.

All five home runs were hit off Anibal Sanchez (3-2), who yielded a career-high tying eight runs and 10 hits in three-plus innings.

Machado went 4 for 5 with five RBIs, and Rickard had a career-best four hits and scored three runs.

Backed by all that firepower, Ubaldo Jimenez (5-7) earned his first win in five starts since July 9. The right-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run and nine hits.

Nicholas Castellanos homered for the Tigers, who had to settle for a split of the four-game series after winning the first two. Detroit went 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 in the finale.

