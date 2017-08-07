Authorities: Drivers behaving badly in school zones

It's the second week of August and most southern Arizona school districts are back in session.

With more drivers out on the road, police are noticing a dangerous and potentially trend happening in school zones.

Officers said drivers are not obeying laws near schools.

A lot of people are speeding, not paying attention to no-parking zones or d ropping their students off on the wrong side of the road.

Law enforcement spokesmen said they want to reminder drivers it is illegal to d rop kids off on the opposite side of the street the school is on.

Depending on what law you break, you could get slapped with a ticket that could cost you hundreds of dollars.

Police said fines double in school zones, something else to remember.

