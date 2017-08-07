Authorities: Drivers behaving badly in school zones - Tucson News Now

Authorities: Drivers behaving badly in school zones

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It's the second week of August and most southern Arizona school districts are back in session.

With more drivers out on the road, police are noticing a dangerous and potentially trend happening in school zones.

Officers said drivers are not obeying laws near schools.

A lot of people are speeding, not paying attention to no-parking zones or dropping their students off on the wrong side of the road.

Law enforcement spokesmen said they want to reminder drivers it is illegal to drop kids off on the opposite side of the street the school is on.

Depending on what law you break, you could get slapped with a ticket that could cost you hundreds of dollars.

Police said fines double in school zones, something else to remember.

  Police in South Tucson seek armed robbery suspect

    Monday, August 7 2017
    According to a news release, the man was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun when he walked up to a drive-through window of the McDonalds at 1901 S. Sixth Avenue and pointed the weapon at the woman working inside.

  KOLD INVESTIGATES: Prescription for death

    Thursday, August 3 2017
    Michael Elliott was one of 790 people who died from drug overdose in Arizona in 2016. His death shines a light on a problem killing more people under the age of 50 than car accidents, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

  Climbing Costs: Should hikers pay the bill for 'stupidity?'

    Wednesday, November 18 2015
    Some Tucsonans said they think a hiker should face a fee for the time and money spent on rescues, similar to how drivers pay up if they need water rescuing as part of Arizona's "Stupid Motorist Law."

