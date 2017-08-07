TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. Illegal dumping pile tagged with racial slur at popular park in Tucson

Local folks are upset about illegal dumping at a popular park, but now racial slurs have been painted on the trash.

Piles of trash bags, mattresses and TVs are all propped up against a city dumpster in the parking lot of Jacobs Park, near the YMCA.

Then a new problem, as someone presumably angry about the trash, used spray-paint to write “This is not a dump” on one of the mattresses and a racial slur against Mexicans.

2. Loved ones of DUI hit-and-run spree victim speak out

As a young Tucson woman continues to fight for her life in the hospital, her loved ones are speaking out about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Tucson Police arrested 32-year-old Erin Eman last week. She’s charged with aggravated DUI for causing multiple hit-and-run collisions on the east side on July 27.



The victim in the hit and run spree, 21-year-old Hannah Parkhurst, has been in intensive care at Banner UMC for more than a week now. She’s listed in critical condition. Her family and friends said she’s been unable to regain consciousness since the crash.

3. Community comes together for sick girl

Community members came together Sunday to hold a fundraiser for a local girl who needs a heart transplant.

Four-year-old Sayde Lowe was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy/Pulmonary and Aortic Stenosis.

A few days after she was born Baby Sayde got her first heart transplant.

A few weeks ago, Sayde’s family learned that she needed a new heart again.

HAPPENING TODAY

You may notice a colorful construction if you head downtown.

Contractors are painting rainbow-colored crosswalks.

This is part of collaboration with the southern Arizona Aids foundation and the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association.



WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says today will be sunny and hot.

Afternoon highs will be near 101° in Tucson.

