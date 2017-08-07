TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

A Tennessee mother's viral Facebook post about bullying may be a year old, but it is still striking a chord with people across the world.
The Pima County Sheriff's Office was featured in a photo contest held by the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office).
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Local folks are upset about illegal dumping at a popular park, but now racial slurs have been painted on the trash. It’s happening at Jacobs Park in midtown, near Prince and Fairview.
Pima County Sheriff's Department said a hiker needed to be rescued by helicopter out of the Tanque Verde Falls area on Sunday, August, 6.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula.
The August full moon is called the Full Sturgeon Moon and will occur on Aug. 7.
The 27-year-old father faces several felony charges, including child endangerment and arson.
