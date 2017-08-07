PCSD wins Department of Justice photo contest

The Pima County Sheriff's Department was featured in a photo contest held by the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office).

The photo shows Pima County bureau chief Karl Woolridge painting with a group of students, and is the August winner of the "Community Policing in Action" photo contest.

The Community Policing Dispatch, an e-newsletter for the COPS Office reports the photo was taken at planned event for command staff.

Deputy Sheriff Cody Gress, public information officer for PCSD, said the department encourages staff to interact with the community they serve.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.