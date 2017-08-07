Marana serves healthy school lunches

It's not just back to the books, it's back to school lunch for many kids.

So how do you know your kids are getting the right nutrition?

The Marana School District feeds about 6,500 students every day. That's about half of their enrolled students.

The district participates in the National School Lunch program and is USDA approved.

Director of food services Crystal Kalahar said they spend a lot of time focusing on healthy meals kids will actually eat because if it doesn't make it in their bellies it's not nutrition, it's just garbage.

"We spend a lot of time standing by the garbage can checking to see what is not taken well and we walk around and we talk to our students,” she said. “We ask them, 'What did you like about today's meals? Is there something you have a favorite of or something you look forward to?'"

