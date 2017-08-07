Marana serves healthy school lunches - Tucson News Now

Marana serves healthy school lunches

(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It's not just back to the books, it's back to school lunch for many kids.

So how do you know your kids are getting the right nutrition?

The Marana School District feeds about 6,500 students every day. That's about half of their enrolled students.

The district participates in the National School Lunch program and is USDA approved.

Director of food services Crystal Kalahar said they spend a lot of time focusing on healthy meals kids will actually eat because if it doesn't make it in their bellies it's not nutrition, it's just garbage.

"We spend a lot of time standing by the garbage can checking to see what is not taken well and we walk around and we talk to our students,” she said.  “We ask them, 'What did you like about today's meals? Is there something you have a favorite of or something you look forward to?'"

To keep an eye on what your child is having for lunch or to see if you qualify to sign up for lunch at a reduced cost click here.

