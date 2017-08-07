Sen. Flake: 'Arizona voters don't want rubber stamp' - Tucson News Now

Sen. Flake: 'Arizona voters don't want rubber stamp'

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake. (Source: Associated Press) Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake. (Source: Associated Press)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake is defending his recent comments about Republicans and President Donald Trump.

Flake, a Republican, wrote a book titled "Conscience of a Conservative."

In it, he said people who felt abandoned by both Democrats and Republicans were drawn to Trump, "a candidate who entertained them and offered oversimplified answers" to complex issues.

Flake also blamed his fellow Republicans for letting Trump lead the country away from conservative principles and democratic ideal.

He also said with the GOP in control of Congress and the White House, now is the time to get things done. He said the Republican Party is lost in distractions and insults, and he wants everyone to get back on track.

"This doesn't last forever," Flake said about Republicans controlling the process in Washington.

He hopes by speaking out, the GOP will focus on its agenda.

"My position has always been I'll support the President when I think he's right, and oppose him when I think he's wrong," Flake said. "I thing that's what Arizona voters expect of me. The last thing they want is a rubber stamp."

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Police in South Tucson seek armed robbery suspect

    Police in South Tucson seek armed robbery suspect

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:16 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:16:14 GMT
    The suspect was armed with a handgun when he approached a drive-through window at the McDonalds at 1901 S. Sixth Avenue on Friday, Aug. 4. (Source: South Tucson Police Department)The suspect was armed with a handgun when he approached a drive-through window at the McDonalds at 1901 S. Sixth Avenue on Friday, Aug. 4. (Source: South Tucson Police Department)

    According to a news release, the man was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun when he walked up to a drive-through window of the McDonalds at 1901 S. Sixth Avenue and pointed the weapon at the woman working inside.

    According to a news release, the man was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun when he walked up to a drive-through window of the McDonalds at 1901 S. Sixth Avenue and pointed the weapon at the woman working inside.

  • KOLD INVESTIGATES: Prescription for death

    KOLD INVESTIGATES: Prescription for death

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:52:08 GMT
    Michael Elliott was one of 790 people who died from drug overdose in Arizona in 2016. (Source: Family)Michael Elliott was one of 790 people who died from drug overdose in Arizona in 2016. (Source: Family)

    Michael Elliott was one of 790 people who died from drug overdose in Arizona in 2016. His death shines a light on a problem killing more people under the age of 50 than car accidents, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

    Michael Elliott was one of 790 people who died from drug overdose in Arizona in 2016. His death shines a light on a problem killing more people under the age of 50 than car accidents, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

  • Climbing Costs: Should hikers pay the bill for 'stupidity?'

    Climbing Costs: Should hikers pay the bill for 'stupidity?'

    Wednesday, November 18 2015 4:58 PM EST2015-11-18 21:58:04 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-08-02 16:03:57 GMT

    Some Tucsonans said they think a hiker should face a fee for the time and money spent on rescues, similar to how drivers pay up if they need water rescuing as part of Arizona's "Stupid Motorist Law."

    Some Tucsonans said they think a hiker should face a fee for the time and money spent on rescues, similar to how drivers pay up if they need water rescuing as part of Arizona's "Stupid Motorist Law."

    •   
Powered by Frankly