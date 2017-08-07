Sen. Flake: 'Arizona voters don't want rubber stamp'

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake is defending his recent comments about Republicans and President Donald Trump.

Flake, a Republican, wrote a book titled "Conscience of a Conservative."

In it, he said people who felt abandoned by both Democrats and Republicans were drawn to Trump, "a candidate who entertained them and offered oversimplified answers" to complex issues.

Flake also blamed his fellow Republicans for letting Trump lead the country away from conservative principles and democratic ideal.

He also said with the GOP in control of Congress and the White House, now is the time to get things done. He said the Republican Party is lost in distractions and insults, and he wants everyone to get back on track.

"This doesn't last forever," Flake said about Republicans controlling the process in Washington.

He hopes by speaking out, the GOP will focus on its agenda.

"My position has always been I'll support the President when I think he's right, and oppose him when I think he's wrong," Flake said. "I thing that's what Arizona voters expect of me. The last thing they want is a rubber stamp."

