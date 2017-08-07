Authorities: Sierra Vista man stabbed roommate during drunken ar - Tucson News Now

Authorities: Sierra Vista man stabbed roommate during drunken argument

By Tucson News Now Staff
Rick Pastika. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department) Rick Pastika. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Sierra Vista man is facing an attempted murder charge after stabbing his roommate multiple times during a drunken argument, city police said.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Rick Pastika, 64, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misconduct with weapons as a prohibited possessor.

The SVPD said Pastika stabbed Kurt Freeman, 57, Saturday, Aug. 5, multiple times at a home in the 300 block of Peterson Street.

"The two men had a disagreement that evening and alcohol was found to be a factor in the subsequent confrontation," the SVPD said in a news release.

The 57-year-old Freeman was treated for stab wounds to his stomach and is in stable condition, according to the SVPD.

Pastika is being held on a $500,000 bond.

