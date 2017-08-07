Authorities: Sierra Vista man stabbed roommate during drunken argument

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
A Sierra Vista man is facing an attempted murder charge after stabbing his roommate multiple times during a drunken argument, city police said.
A 30-year-old man from Sierra Vista is in federal custody and is facing smuggling charges after trying to flee from Border Patrol agents on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The grace period for Pima County's hands-free ordinance is over, and authorities said they will ticket anyone caught using a cell phone without hands-free technology.
"Attacks such as this will not be tolerated."Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone had strong words as he announced the arrest of a man suspected of lobbing three "Molotov cocktails" at the 4th Avenue Jail in two separate incidents Tuesday.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.
Keesler Air Force Base is back to normal operations after a massive search for an armed retiree. Base officials believe the man is no longer on base, but the search for him is still underway in Gulfport.
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
