Fast facts for Purple Heart Day

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

According to The Military Order of the Purple Heart, the decoration was created by General George Washington on August 7, 1782.

Washington called it the Badge of Military Merit. He wrote of it in his personal diary:

The General ever desirous to cherish a virtuous ambition in his soldiers, as well as to foster and encourage every species of Military Merit, directs that whenever any singularly meritorious action is performed, the author of it shall be permitted to wear on his facings over the left breast, the figure of a heart in purple cloth or silk, edged with narrow lace or binding. Not only instances of unusual gallantry, but also of extraordinary fidelity and essential service in any way shall meet with a due reward."

The Purple Heart is awarded to military members who were wounded or killed by the enemy during combat.

The Purple Heart is the oldest military badge in the United States that is still used.

According to purpleheart.org, in 1932 The Military Order of the Purple Heart was formed "to foster an environment of goodwill and camaraderie among combat wounded veterans, promote patriotism, support necessary legislative initiatives, and most importantly, provide service to all veterans and their families."

