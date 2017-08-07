Police in South Tucson seek armed robbery suspect

The suspect fled on foot toward the rear of the property, into a residential neighborhood. (Source: South Tucson Police Department)

The suspect was armed with a handgun when he approached a drive-through window at the McDonalds at 1901 S. Sixth Avenue on Friday, Aug. 4. (Source: South Tucson Police Department)

Police in South Tucson are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery last week.

According to a news release, the man was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun when he walked up to a drive-through window of the McDonalds at 1901 S. Sixth Avenue and pointed the weapon at the woman working inside.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 with a medium build and possibly brown eyes. He was wearing a full-face black ski mask with a ball on top, dark-colored military-style pants and long-sleeved shirt. He was carrying a dark-colored duffel bag.

After the McDonalds employee handed the suspect a plastic bag of cash from the register, he fled on foot toward the back of the property into a residential neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the identification and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME or STPD Sgt. Det. B. Gardner at (520) 917-1566.

