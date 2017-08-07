Police in South Tucson seek armed robbery suspect

Nathan Loebe, who allegedly posed as a former TV actor to connection with women on dating websites, will be extradited to Tucson to face numerous counts of sexual assault, stalking, harassment and making threats.
Sammantha Allen has been sentenced death for her part in the death of her 10-year-old cousin Ame Deal. Allen was found guilty of first-degree murder in Deal's death on June 26.
According to a news release, the man was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun when he walked up to a drive-through window of the McDonalds at 1901 S. Sixth Avenue and pointed the weapon at the woman working inside.
Tucson News Now spoke to a woman whose father received the scam call. He said the call seemed legit because the scammers are using software so that the Tucson Electric Power phone number pops up on the caller ID.
A Sierra Vista man is facing an attempted murder charge after stabbing his roommate multiple times during a drunken argument, city police said.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.
The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a death that happened after an attempted robbery at the Domino's Pizza on 6th Street around 10:30 Sunday night.
A suspicious item found on an airplane bound for Myrtle Beach International Airport has been cleared by law enforcement.
