Rollover crash delaying traffic on southbound I-19 near Green Valley

The Green Valley Fire Department is at the scene of a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 19 at kilometer post 53, near exit 56 on ramp.
Pima County road conditions as of 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Tucson police will have their officers at school zones around the city, and crossing guards have been told to watch out for traffic.
The grace period for Pima County's hands-free ordinance is over, and authorities said they will ticket anyone caught using a cell phone without hands-free technology.
Road information for Cochise County as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.
Keesler Air Force Base is back to normal operations after a massive search for an armed retiree. Base officials believe the man is no longer on base, but the search for him is still underway in Gulfport.
A bomb dog with the Horry County Police Department has been deployed to the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a death that happened after an attempted robbery at the Domino's Pizza on 6th Street around 10:30 Sunday night.
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.
