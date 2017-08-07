Rollover crash delaying traffic on southbound I-19 near Green Valley

Crash near Green Valley. One person transported to the hospital. (Source: Green Valley Fire Department)

The Green Valley Fire Department is at the scene of a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 19 at kilometer post 53, near the on ramp.

There were two vehicles involved in the crash, according to GVFD officials. One person has been transported to the hospital.

Those heading southbound on I-19 are advised that traffic is delayed and there are emergency vehicles at the scene. Drivers should take an alternate route if possible.

GVFD working a MVA rollover at KP 53 S I-19 SB EXIT 56 ON RAMP. Traffic delayed. pic.twitter.com/sYKiw6AhMJ — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) August 7, 2017

