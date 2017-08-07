Pima County takes over utility assistance program

A fundraiser for a local girl who needs a heart transplant is happening Sunday afternoon, August, 6.
Relocation, weapons registration, and tax exempt processing has also moved from the MP Station to the Buffalo Soldier Gate Visitor Center, according to a news release.
If you see this suspect, you are urged to call 911 immediately and do not approach him. Police say he is dangerous.
There were two vehicles involved in the crash, according to Green Valley Fire Department officials. One person has been transported to the hospital.
Nathan Loebe, who allegedly posed as a former TV actor to connection with women on dating websites, will be extradited to Tucson to face numerous counts of sexual assault, stalking, harassment and making threats.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
Six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and the doors.
The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.
Keesler Air Force Base is back to normal operations after a massive search for an armed retiree. Base officials believe the man is no longer on base, but the search for him is still underway in Gulfport.
