Pima County takes over utility assistance program

Low-income families, that live in the City of Tucson and need assistance with paying their utility bills will have to go through a new program that the Pima County Community Services, Employment and Training Department (CSET) is now handling. This new leadership is due to a change in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), according to a Pima County news release.

The change was effective July 1, 2017.

Funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, the program is administered by Pima County through a contract from the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

Low-income residents needing help with their utility bills can begin the process through a number of agencies in the area, Rosemary Cora-Cruz, community services manager, said.

The department is piloting a scheduling tool that enables agencies to schedule residents for appointments. The pilot includes Interfaith Community Services, Portable Practical Educational Preparation, the Tucson Urban League and the Pima County Community Action Agency, exclusively.

“The key is that applicants must call for an appointment,” Cora-Cruz said in the news release. “Agencies cannot accept walk-ins.”

Residents asking about the status of an application taken by the Tucson Urban League prior to July 1 should contact the Urban League at 791-9522.

New applicants seeking assistance may contact one of the following agencies:

Tucson and Pima County – Pilot Agencies:

Northwest area

St. Vincent de Paul St Elizabeth Ann Seton (Northwest area), (520) 219-7631

Green Valley, Sahuarita, Amado

Salvation Army Green Valley, (520) 625-3888

Catalina area

St. Vincent de Paul Santa Catalina, (520) 825-8288

Picture Rocks

Picture Rocks Community Center, (520) 682-7166

Arivaca/Amado area ONLY

Arivaca Coordinating Council, (520) 398-2771

Ajo, AZ ONLY

International Sonoran Desert Alliance, (520) 387-3570

