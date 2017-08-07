Surveillance video shows suspect firing gun into restaurant

The suspect walked between the drive-through window and a customer's car at the window and pointed a handgun at the employee while demanding money. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Tucson police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is suspected in two armed robberies and of firing a gun into a fast-food restaurant.

According to police, the suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man, mid to late 20s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 with a thin to medium build and a tattoo on his upper right collarbone area. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, gloves, black bandana, and a blue baseball hat with a star on the front and a light-colored brim.

The suspect first tried to rob a Whataburger at 3925 S. Sixth Avenue, near Sixth and West Ajo Way, at about 9:40 p.m. Police say he walked between the drive-through window and a customer's car at the window and pointed a handgun at the employee while demanding money. The customer drove away and the employee backed away from the window. Surveillance video shows the suspect firing two rounds into the store before fleeing on foot.

About 30 minutes later, a man matching the same description entered the 7-11 convenience store at 885 E. 22nd Street, near North Park Avenue and pointed a handgun at the clerk while demanding money from the register. He fled westbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

A man matching the description above then entered an AMPM convenience store at 501 W. Irvington Road, near South 12th Avenue, at about 11:15 p.m. The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in any of these incidents.

If you see this man, you are urged to call 911 immediately and do not approach him. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or the incidents is asked to call 88-CRIME, or submit a tip at the website 88crime.org. You can remain anonymous.

