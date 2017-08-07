MP station, services at Ft. Huachuca relocated

The MP Station at Fort Huachuca has relocated from Building 22336 (Intersection of Christy and Boyd) to Building 31044 (Intersection of Christy and Hungerford), as of Monday, Aug. 7, according to a news release from the Fort's Public Affairs Office.

Relocation, weapons registration, and tax exempt processing has also moved from the MP Station to the Buffalo Soldier Gate Visitor Center, according to a news release. Hours of operation for tax exempt and weapons registration are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and is closed on weekends and federal holidays.

WEAPONS REGISTRATION:

All privately owned weapons stored on or transited through Fort Huachuca must be registered with the Fort Huachuca Military Police. Please do not bring the weapon to the visitor center.

Please bring a completed FH Form 190-6 for the weapon(s) requesting registration. Active duty personnel must have Commanders authorization and signature to register weapons stored on Fort Huachuca.

Weapon(s) cannot be transported on Fort Huachuca in a loaded condition, must be transported separate from ammunition and in a locked container or trunk, separate from the passenger compartment, and cannot be stored in a vehicle or other location outside an approved residence or unit arms room.



EXEMPTION OF AZ LICENSE TAX (IN LIEU TAX):

Tax exempt for AZ Vehicle Registration is afforded to active duty service members assigned in Arizona who are not Arizona residents, and Arizona resident service members who are 100 percent disabled.

Service members requesting tax exemption must provide the following documents to obtain an exemption:

Form FH 190-01-R-E

current end of month LES

vehicle VIN printed on the registration

title or sales agreement

PCS orders assigning service member to an Arizona assignment

Power of Attorney if spouse or family member acting upon the service members behalf

Weapons registration and in lieu tax forms can be found at: https://army.deps.mil/netcom/sites/106HUA/necpub/visitors/docs/Fort%20Huachuca%20Forms/Forms/AllItems.aspx#InplviewHash1c42fdbe-c46e-43ac-8b3d-2581dc9c0a30=

