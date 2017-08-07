Bourbon Peppercorn Sauce from Sullivan's Steakhouse - Tucson News Now

Bourbon Peppercorn Sauce from Sullivan's Steakhouse

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

CJ Urbanovitch (General Manager of Sullivan’s Steakhouse Tucson) and Isaias Marines (Executive Chef of Sullivan’s Steakhouse Tucson), show how sauces and butters enhance summer seafood and steaks. 

Sullivan’s Steakhouse Bourbon Peppercorn Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 oz. chopped shallots
  • 3/4 tbsp butter 
  • 1 1/2 tbsp chopped garlic
  • 3 tbsp whisky
  • 2 cups beef broth
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • 2 tsp cracked black pepper
  • 2 tsp green peppercorns

Directions

  1. Sauté shallots and garlic in saucepan for 2 minutes over medium high heat.
  2. Add whisky to deglaze the pan.
  3. Add the beef stock, bring to a simmer and reduce by half.
  4. Once sauce is reduced, add heavy cream, return to boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Sauce should be 2 cups.
  5. Take green peppercorns and crush lightly with a teaspoon.
  6. Add the peppercorns (green and black) to sauce.

