City to debate downtown parking issues

Tucson city officials will debate a policy change affecting parking in neighborhoods around the University of Arizona and the 4th Avenue shopping district.
Road information for Cochise County as of 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
There were two vehicles involved in the crash, according to Green Valley Fire Department officials. One person has been transported to the hospital.
Pima County road conditions as of 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Tucson police will have their officers at school zones around the city, and crossing guards have been told to watch out for traffic.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
A 4-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent road rage incident overnight, Cleveland police said early Monday.
