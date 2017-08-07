16th annual Tucson Reptile & Amphibian show & sale

Calling all reptile enthusiasts! It's that time of year again ... reptile and amphibian show and sale time.

The show is happening Oct. 7 - 8 at the Tucson Expo Center (3750 East Irvington Road).

"We had a tremendous turnout for last year’s show with about 10,500 people attending," said Dr. Mark Wolfson, event promoter, in a recent news release.

This year a special presentation will take place, the Nactus Awards, an International Reptile and Amphibian Photography competition. According to the release six winners will be flown to Tucson from around the world for the awards ceremony. There will also be a hands-on reptile photography demonstration happening during the show.

Alligators, crocodiles, cobras, mambas, gabon vipers, poison dart frogs, monitor lizards, giant tortoises, pythons and tree vipers are just a few of the exotic creatures that will be on display.

The Phoenix and Arizona Herpetological Societies will be on hand with their remarkable collections of rattlesnakes, coral snakes, gila monsters, a large cross section of Arizona’s reptile fauna and reptiles from around the world. The Arizona Senora Desert Museum will also have a display.

Kids and adults alike will be able to interact with friendly reptiles, at the event's petting zoo.

Over 100 vendors from coast to coast will be selling and displaying hundreds of species of captive bred snakes, lizards, frogs, tortoises, turtles and invertebrates (bugs). Cages, supplies, books, clothing, artwork, jewelry and other reptile related merchandise will be available.

“All the reptiles and amphibians for sale will be captive bred, non-native and non-venomous,” said Wolfson in the release. “By promoting captive bred animals only, we help protect wild fauna. Plus, captive bred animals are healthier and make better pets.”

The exhibit hall will be over 50,000 square-feet. and there will be unlimited free parking.

A full snack bar, will be running during the show, that will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 5 to 12 and free for children under 5.

More information on the show can be found at: www.tucsonreptileshow.com.

