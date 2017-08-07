Combs H.S. students awarded scholarships to attend Future Leaders Camp

Submitted by Brooke Davis, Principal

Two Combs High School Medical Professional students were awarded a full scholarship to attend the Future Leaders Summer Camp in Flagstaff, Arizona June 11-17.

Victoria Schmidt and Anna Maria Dehaven had the opportunity to work with state leaders in the field of health careers.

These two students had hands on experiences in health careers for the future, toured Northern Arizona University, and participated in hands on medical lab experiments and so much more.

The focus of this camp was for them to return to CHS and lead their peers in their learning from this camp.

Medical Professions is one of 12 programs in Career and Technical Education at Combs High School where students apply their learning of the content directly to their academic work at school.

Once students graduate from CHS, they have the opportunity to receive certifications that can be used when they join the professional workplace.

