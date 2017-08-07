Solar eclipse: What you need to safely view and photograph

NASA offers tips on how to view the solar eclipse on Aug. 21 safely.

NASA offers tips on how to view the solar eclipse on Aug. 21 safely.

In two weeks, a total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. for the first time in about 100 years.

Solar glasses have been flying off the shelves at Starizona, a local store on the north side. They've also been shipping them to people all around the country.

Dean Koenig, owner of Starizona said they've sold more than 2,000 pairs of glasses just since the beginning of August.

"Unbelievable high demand right now. We're probably going through maybe a 100 an hour. So it's going pretty fast," Koenig said.

Viewers will need a pair if they plan on looking up as the total solar eclipse stretches across the U.S.

"The biggest concern about anybody viewing a solar eclipse is that they will do so without proper protection of the eyes," said Dr. David N. Ross, an optometrist.

Eclipse viewers will also want to be sure the pair they are buying are safe.

"Buy from a reputable brand so you have the right kind of density. It'll allow only one thousand of one percent transmission," Koenig said.

Look out for the ISO stamp on the glasses.

Also for those wanting to take a closer look, make sure the binoculars have solar filters on them.

"These have the solar filters built into them and they are quite safe," Koenig said.

Keep in mind, it's not good enough to put on these glasses and use binoculars without filters.

"Do not use a camera, set of binoculars, telescope, even your cell phone, do not view through these even if you're wearing the ISO stamped approved protective eye wear, " Ross said.

It's not just their eyes viewers will want to keep safe, cameras as well will need a little protection too if photographers plan on snapping those pictures,

"A simple filter will cover up the aperture of your lens of the camera. You can safely photograph the sun without damaging your camera," Koenig said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.