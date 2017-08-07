More than 200 jobs available during Basha's job fair

Basha's is looking to fill some 200 positions at its 100 locations across Arizona, including several in Tucson, and is hosting a job fair later this month.

The job fair will be Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Mesa Convention Center (263 North Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the job fair, applicants will meet with Bashas’ hiring team for an interview, complete paperwork and submit to drug screening. Applications can be completed in advance online at bashas.com. In many cases, applicants will be hired on the spot.

Basha's has immediate openings for the following positions:

Bakery Managers, Pastry Chefs, Bakers, Cake Decorators, & Bakery Clerks

Gourmet Chefs, BBQ Chefs and Outside Grillers

Bistro and Deli Managers, Bistro Cooks, Bistro and Deli Clerks

Starbucks Managers & Baristas

Sushi Chefs, Meat Cutters and Meat Sales Clerks

Produce Clerks

Floral Designers

Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks and Delivery Drivers

Night Crew

Dishwashers

The family-owned grocer is especially looking for bakers. No experience is necessary for interested candidates who are interested, as the company has a six-week training program for bakers.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.