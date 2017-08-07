More than 200 jobs available during Basha's job fair - Tucson News Now

More than 200 jobs available during Basha's job fair

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Basha's is looking to fill some 200 positions at its 100 locations across Arizona, including several in Tucson, and is hosting a job fair later this month. 

The job fair will be Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Mesa Convention Center (263 North Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

During the job fair, applicants will meet with Bashas’ hiring team for an interview, complete paperwork and submit to drug screening. Applications can be completed in advance online at bashas.com. In many cases, applicants will be hired on the spot.

Basha's has immediate openings for the following positions:

  • Bakery Managers, Pastry Chefs, Bakers, Cake Decorators, & Bakery Clerks
  • Gourmet Chefs, BBQ Chefs and Outside Grillers 
  • Bistro and Deli Managers, Bistro Cooks, Bistro and Deli Clerks
  • Starbucks Managers & Baristas
  • Sushi Chefs, Meat Cutters and Meat Sales Clerks
  • Produce Clerks
  • Floral Designers
  • Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks and Delivery Drivers
  • Night Crew 
  • Dishwashers

The family-owned grocer is especially looking for bakers. No experience is necessary for interested candidates who are interested, as the company has a six-week training program for bakers.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Solar eclipse: What you need to safely view and photograph

    Solar eclipse: What you need to safely view and photograph

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:20:06 GMT
    Eclipse glasses. (Source: Tucson News Now)Eclipse glasses. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    In two weeks, a total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. for the first time in about 100 years and solar glasses have been flying off the shelves at Starizona, a local store on the north side. 

    In two weeks, a total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. for the first time in about 100 years and solar glasses have been flying off the shelves at Starizona, a local store on the north side. 

  • TUSD responds to first day of school bus issues

    TUSD responds to first day of school bus issues

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:06:09 GMT

    On Monday, Aug. 7 we got the answer from TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, at TUSD headquarters, near 10th street and Broadway.
     

    On Monday, Aug. 7 we got the answer from TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, at TUSD headquarters, near 10th street and Broadway.
     

  • City to debate downtown parking issues

    City to debate downtown parking issues

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:17:52 GMT

    Tucson city officials will debate a policy change affecting parking in neighborhoods around the University of Arizona and the 4th Avenue shopping district.

    Tucson city officials will debate a policy change affecting parking in neighborhoods around the University of Arizona and the 4th Avenue shopping district.

    •   
Powered by Frankly