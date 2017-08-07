Dog Days of Summer event at Royal Automotive

Pima Animal Care Center, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and Royal Automotive are teaming up to for a "Dog Days of Summer" adoption event.

“We’re looking forward to another great turn out,” said Todd Helmick, Royal Automotive Community Relations Director, in a recent news release. “Since the program began seven years ago, we have helped over 240 dogs find new homes.”

There will be ready-to-adopt dogs from both PACC and HSSA at the MINI of Tucson dealership (4635 East 22nd Street) on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Adoption fees will waived thanks to the Tucson Auto Dealer Group, adopters will only pay the dog's licensing fee.

In addition to the adoption event, there will be a donation drive for both PACC and HSSA. There will be donation boxes at every Royal Automotive and Lexus of Tucson location, so the public can drop off new or used dog toys, old blankets and unwrapped treats.

MINI of Tucson will also have a free Hot Dog BBQ during the event.

For more information, visit the official “MINI of Tucson” Facebook page or the official website at www.minioftucson.com.

Can’t adopt, but still want to help? The Humane Society of Southern Arizona and Pima Animal Care Center are always looking for volunteers to help pets in need.

If interested, please contact Kathy Janssen with Humane Society at kjanssen@hssaz.org or Gina Hansen with Pima Animal Care Center at Gina.Hansen@pima.gov

