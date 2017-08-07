Dog Days of Summer event at Royal Automotive

“We’re looking forward to another great turn out,” said Todd Helmick, Royal Automotive Community Relations Director, in a recent news release. “Since the program began seven years ago, we have helped over 240 dogs find new homes.”
Calling all reptile enthusiasts! It's that time of year again ... reptile and amphibian show and sale time. The show is happening Oct. 7 - 8 at the Tucson Expo Center.
Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Center is home to several desert tortoises that are ready for forever homes.
Pima County is issuing a warning to pet owners after a third dog tests positive for Leptospirosis, advising owners to get their pets vaccinated.
Cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation on July 19, where they lived among piles of garbage, bugs, and waste, are finally healthy enough to adopt.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
An Alabama mom posted the perfect picture of her kids on the first day of school.
Three Boy Scouts are now dead after their boat mast collided with power lines on Lake O' the Pines. The same type of incident, on the same lake, happened in 1982. It killed one East Texas attorney.
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.
