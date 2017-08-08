Rash of mail thefts west of Tucson

“They’re robbing people,” Joe Cournoyer said. Mail is rifled through and envelopes have been ripped open.
“They’re robbing people,” Joe Cournoyer said. Mail is rifled through and envelopes have been ripped open.
If you see this suspect, you are urged to call 911 immediately and do not approach him. Police say he is dangerous.
If you see this suspect, you are urged to call 911 immediately and do not approach him. Police say he is dangerous.
Sammantha Allen has been sentenced death for her part in the death of her 10-year-old cousin Ame Deal. Allen was found guilty of first-degree murder in Deal's death on June 26.
Sammantha Allen has been sentenced death for her part in the death of her 10-year-old cousin Ame Deal. Allen was found guilty of first-degree murder in Deal's death on June 26.
Nathan Loebe, who allegedly posed as a former TV actor to connection with women on dating websites, will be extradited to Tucson to face numerous counts of sexual assault, stalking, harassment and making threats.
Nathan Loebe, who allegedly posed as a former TV actor to connection with women on dating websites, will be extradited to Tucson to face numerous counts of sexual assault, stalking, harassment and making threats.