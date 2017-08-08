TUSD busses pass inspection

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown, of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.
The Tucson Unified School District announced Wednesday that all of its 2017-2018 school bus fleet passed safety inspections.
“They’re robbing people,” Joe Cournoyer said. Mail is rifled through and envelopes have been ripped open.
In two weeks, a total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. for the first time in about 100 years and solar glasses have been flying off the shelves at Starizona, a local store on the north side.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
Six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where they control the doors.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.
“It's absolutely unconscionable that a two-year old can lose his life due to the reckless and careless actions of adults,” Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper's reaction to that weekend shooting death of two-year-old Ron-Narius "Duke" Austin.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
