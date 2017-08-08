TUSD busses pass inspection

The Tucson Unified School District announced Wednesday that its entire fleet of busses for the 2017-2018 school year passed safety inspections.

The tests are done by the Department of Public Safety twice a year to ensure that students and other drivers are safe out on the roadways.

Mechanics go over everything from checking windshield washer fluid to the brakes.

