TUSD buses pass inspection

The Tucson Unified School District announced Wednesday that its entire fleet of buses for the 2017-2018 school year passed safety inspections.

The tests are done by the Department of Public Safety twice a year to ensure that students and other drivers are safe out on the roadways.

Mechanics go over everything from windshield washer fluid to the brakes.

A TUSD report detailing the inspections was released the first week of August ahead of the start of school.

The more than 300 page report lists violations that include problems with:

Wheelchair lifts

Stop arms

Engine air leaks

Emergency exit buzzers

Relief valves

Spitter valves

All of these violations were fixed and passed second inspections.

In the documents, Tucson News Now found that there are more than 20 school buses from the 90s still being used daily. Their mileage is anywhere from 280,000 miles to over 400,000 miles.

TUSD Fleet Manager Ken Bolle said, “We put inspection processes in place to meet or exceed the federal standard. These vehicles are just as safe as new ones.”

A few weeks ago TUSD got 30 new school buses. A bus from 1990 was finally taken out of service earlier this year.

The entire TUSD fleet travels 25,000 miles a day, and about 4.6 million miles a year.

