What's for Lunch: Bourbon Peppercorn Sauce

Sullivan's Steakhouse joined us for our "What's For Lunch" segment on Monday, Aug. 7. We made "Bourbon Peppercorn Sauce" to sizzle through the rest of summer.



Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. chopped shallots

3/4 tbsp butter

1 1/2 tbsp chopped garlic

3 tbsp whisky

2 cups beef broth

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

2 tsp cracked black pepper

2 tsp green peppercorns



Directions:

1. Sauté shallots and garlic in saucepan for 2 minutes over medium high heat.

2. Add whisky to deglaze the pan.

3. Add the beef stock, bring to a simmer and reduce by 1/2.

4. Once sauce is reduced, add heavy cream, return to boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Sauce should be 2 cups.

5. Take green peppercorns and crush lightly with a teaspoon.

6. Add the peppercorns (green and black) to sauce.



