What's for Lunch: Bourbon Peppercorn Sauce - Tucson News Now

What's for Lunch: Bourbon Peppercorn Sauce

(Source: KOLD News 13) (Source: KOLD News 13)

Sullivan's Steakhouse joined us for our "What's For Lunch" segment on Monday, Aug. 7. We made "Bourbon Peppercorn Sauce" to sizzle through the rest of summer.
 
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. chopped shallots
3/4 tbsp butter
1 1/2 tbsp chopped garlic
3 tbsp whisky
2 cups beef broth
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
2 tsp cracked black pepper
2 tsp green peppercorns

Directions:
1. Sauté shallots and garlic in saucepan for 2 minutes over medium high heat.
2. Add whisky to deglaze the pan.
3. Add the beef stock, bring to a simmer and reduce by 1/2.
4. Once sauce is reduced, add heavy cream, return to boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Sauce should be 2 cups.
5. Take green peppercorns and crush lightly with a teaspoon.
6. Add the peppercorns (green and black) to sauce.
 

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly