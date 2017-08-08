New rainbow crosswalk splattered with paint ahead of dedication

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown, of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.
The Tucson Unified School District announced Wednesday that all of its 2017-2018 school bus fleet passed safety inspections.
“They’re robbing people,” Joe Cournoyer said. Mail is rifled through and envelopes have been ripped open.
In two weeks, a total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. for the first time in about 100 years and solar glasses have been flying off the shelves at Starizona, a local store on the north side.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where they control the doors.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
“It's absolutely unconscionable that a two-year old can lose his life due to the reckless and careless actions of adults,” Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper's reaction to that weekend shooting death of two-year-old Ron-Narius "Duke" Austin.
