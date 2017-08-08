New rainbow crosswalk splattered with paint ahead of dedication

Paint is splattered on a rainbow crosswalk in downtown (Source: Tucson News Now)

Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown, of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.

A foam cup filled with paint is lying in the roadway next to the crosswalk at Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street, and the paint is splattered onto the crosswalk.

Crews installed the crosswalks over the weekend, and finished the work Monday morning.

The Rainbow Crosswalk Project was installed to honor the LGBTQ community and celebrate Tucson's diversity.

The dedication is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.