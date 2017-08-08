TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. New rainbow crosswalk splattered with paint ahead of dedication

Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown, of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.

A foam cup filled with paint is lying in the roadway next to the crosswalk at Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street, and the paint is splattered onto the crosswalk.

Crews installed the crosswalks over the weekend, and finished the work Monday morning.

2. Rash of mail thefts west of Tucson

The U.S. Postal Service is investigating after a rash of recent mail thefts west of Tucson.

It’s happening near the Three Points area, not far from Ajo Highway and Sasabe Road.

There is a cluster of 100 mailboxes situated along Sierrita Mountain Road. Neighbors told Tucson News Now they’re fed-up. Over the past month their bills and bank statements are being swiped right out of their mailboxes.

3. TUSD responds to first day of school bus issues

Last week, Tucson News Now reported about a 4th grader from Cragin Elementary School, who was dropped off at Mansfield Park and not his bus stop.

Both mother and son came to us looking for answers on how Tucson Unified School District could let something like that happen.

Since there were two separate incidents involving this bus driver, TUSD tells us the driver has been removed from the route.

HAPPENING TODAY

The TUSD Governing Board is talking about the search for a permanent superintendent.

Board members will discuss screening applications in executive session.

The board's regular meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Duffy Community Center.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says we're staying hot and sunny with highs near 104 degrees.

It will be less humid with dew points back down into the 40s.

