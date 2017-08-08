TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
TOP STORIES
Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown, of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.
A foam cup filled with paint is lying in the roadway next to the crosswalk at Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street, and the paint is splattered onto the crosswalk.
Crews installed the crosswalks over the weekend, and finished the work Monday morning.
>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2wDF32v
The U.S. Postal Service is investigating after a rash of recent mail thefts west of Tucson.
It’s happening near the Three Points area, not far from Ajo Highway and Sasabe Road.
There is a cluster of 100 mailboxes situated along Sierrita Mountain Road. Neighbors told Tucson News Now they’re fed-up. Over the past month their bills and bank statements are being swiped right out of their mailboxes.
>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2wEjWgy
Last week, Tucson News Now reported about a 4th grader from Cragin Elementary School, who was dropped off at Mansfield Park and not his bus stop.
Both mother and son came to us looking for answers on how Tucson Unified School District could let something like that happen.
Since there were two separate incidents involving this bus driver, TUSD tells us the driver has been removed from the route.
>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2ulgcju
HAPPENING TODAY
The TUSD Governing Board is talking about the search for a permanent superintendent.
Board members will discuss screening applications in executive session.
The board's regular meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Duffy Community Center.
WEATHER
Meteorologist Kira Miner says we're staying hot and sunny with highs near 104 degrees.
It will be less humid with dew points back down into the 40s.
For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown, of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.
Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown, of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.
The Tucson Unified School District announced Wednesday that all of its 2017-2018 school bus fleet passed safety inspections.
The Tucson Unified School District announced Wednesday that all of its 2017-2018 school bus fleet passed safety inspections.
“They’re robbing people,” Joe Cournoyer said. Mail is rifled through and envelopes have been ripped open.
“They’re robbing people,” Joe Cournoyer said. Mail is rifled through and envelopes have been ripped open.
In two weeks, a total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. for the first time in about 100 years and solar glasses have been flying off the shelves at Starizona, a local store on the north side.
In two weeks, a total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. for the first time in about 100 years and solar glasses have been flying off the shelves at Starizona, a local store on the north side.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
Six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where they control the doors.
Six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where they control the doors.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.
“It's absolutely unconscionable that a two-year old can lose his life due to the reckless and careless actions of adults,” Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper's reaction to that weekend shooting death of two-year-old Ron-Narius "Duke" Austin.
“It's absolutely unconscionable that a two-year old can lose his life due to the reckless and careless actions of adults,” Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper's reaction to that weekend shooting death of two-year-old Ron-Narius "Duke" Austin.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.