Crash damages power pole, causes outage in Marana

Marana police are telling drivers to avoid the intersection of West Barnett and North Sanders roads on Tuesday morning, Aug. 8.

A rollover crash has resulted in a damaged power pole and outage in the area.

Information about possible injuries was not immediately available.

A tweet from the town of Marana said the damaged pole resulted in a power outage. About 2,000 Tucson Electric Power customers were affected, according to the TEP website.

A car has damaged a power pole, which caused power outages in large portions of North Marana. TEP is on their way to evaluate the situation. pic.twitter.com/4NkY7G5u2B — Town of Marana (@townofmarana) August 8, 2017

Marana PD working a roll over accident @ Barnett and Sanders. Intersection closed. — Marana PD (@MaranaPD) August 8, 2017

Power lines down, please stay out of the area... pic.twitter.com/1mEJSTVzdO — Marana PD (@MaranaPD) August 8, 2017

