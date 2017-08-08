Crash damages power pole, causes outage in Marana

Marana police are telling drivers to avoid the intersection of West Barnett and North Sanders roads.
Tucson city officials will debate a policy change affecting parking in neighborhoods around the University of Arizona and the 4th Avenue shopping district.
Road information for Cochise County as of 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
There were two vehicles involved in the crash, according to Green Valley Fire Department officials. One person has been transported to the hospital.
Pima County road conditions as of 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
“It's absolutely unconscionable that a two-year old can lose his life due to the reckless and careless actions of adults,” Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper's reaction to that weekend shooting death of two-year-old Ron-Narius "Duke" Austin.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
The device uses a technique called Tissue Nanotransfection, or TNT, to reprogram existing skin cells to repair injured or aging tissue.
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.
