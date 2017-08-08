Crash damages power pole, causes outage in Marana - Tucson News Now

Crash damages power pole, causes outage in Marana

By Tucson News Now Staff
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Marana police are telling drivers to avoid the intersection of West Barnett and North Sanders roads on Tuesday morning, Aug. 8.

A rollover crash has resulted in a damaged power pole and outage in the area.

Information about possible injuries was not immediately available.

A tweet from the town of Marana said the damaged pole resulted in a power outage. About 2,000 Tucson Electric Power customers were affected, according to the TEP website.

 

