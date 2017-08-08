Study: Number of football players with brain injuries higher than expected

A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association claims the number of football players with brain injuries is higher than previously thought.
Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.
The New York Yankees have promoted South Atlantic League All-Star catcher Donny Sands to Tampa.
UA will be represented by Sage Watson, Liz Patterson, Pau Tonnesen and Edgar Rivera-Morales at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested the second of two women accused of ambushing a woman at Planet Fitness and then pepper-spraying and cutting her back in July.
A murder suspect wanted out of Alabama was arrested this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and members of the Ellisville Police Department.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
A Gulfport man who drove up to the Harrison County Jail Monday afternoon and confessed to shooting his wife is behind bars charged with Attempted Murder. Jerome Verdell Jefferson, 47, is being held on a $1 million bond.
