Study: Number of football players with brain injuries higher than expected

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

Also on the Web

A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows the number of football players with brain injuries is higher than previously thought.

"These are large numbers," said Dr. Robert Goldfarb with the Carondelet Neurological Institute in Tucson.

The study shows Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy was found in 99 percent of NFL players' brains donated to science. It was found in 87 percent of football players at any level.

Goldfarb said the study should force players, coaches and parents to pay attention.

"We need to protect our young athletes by making sure they have proper fitting equipment," Goldfarb said. "We need to make sure concussion protocols are being followed."

Goldfarb said headaches, confusion, and difficulty balancing after being hit are short-term symptoms of CTE while memory issues and psychological problems are long-term symptoms.

At least 20 percent of high school athletes get at least one concussion, according to Goldfarb.

Read more about the study by clicking here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.