HAPPENING NOW: Military service dog retires, adopted by partner in Tucson

Few bonds are stronger than those formed during military service.

Tuesday morning, Aug. 8, a U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant will adopt the military dog with whom she served alongside for nearly a year in South Korea.

Amanda and Rick performed security sweeps and patrolled for improvised explosive devices, according to a release from American Humane.

The nonprofit paid for the cost of returning Rick, an 8-year-old German shepherd, to U.S. soil for his retirement after five years of service.

Amanda describes him as her "partner, friends, brother and son."

