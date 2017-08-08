Fake Tucson doctor gets 38 years for illegal, botched plastic surgeries

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Tucson man accused of performing illegal plastic surgeries in his home has been sentenced after pleading guilty to 28 felony charges.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Gustavo Nunez was sentenced to 38 1/4 years in prison on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Nunez pleaded guilty to the charges in April.

Seven victims had procedures done by Nunez between 2012 and 2014. Three had to be hospitalized and one had life-threatening injuries.

"Gustavo Nunez represents the worst type of criminal," said Doug Coleman, Special Agent in Charge of DEA in Arizona. "One who preyed upon women in our communities and most certainly deserves the sentence handed to him today."

Nunez was arrested in August 2013 after two women were treated for serious infections stemming from procedures performed by Nunez, who is not a doctor and has no official medical training.

In June 2014, a woman stopped breathing during a procedure.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department found Nunez did not seek medical care for her for almost an hour. She had multiple seizures during this time and suffered from lack of oxygen to the brain, according to the AG's release.

She was in a coma for six weeks and has permanent stroke-like symptoms. Nunez was arrested again and held without bond.

In 2015, Nunez's girlfriend Ilda Mirim Garcia was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to three charges -- fraudulent schemes and artifices, practicing medicine without a license, aggravated assault.

