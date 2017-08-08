UberEATS coming to Tucson

UberEATS is expanding to Tucson.

The food delivery service said it will launch in the Old Pueblo at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The company said some of the participating restaurants include: eegee's, Chickenuevo and Baggin's. As of noon Tuesday, Aug. 8, Tucson was not an option on the company's website or app so a full list of the restaurants was not available.

"UberEATS brings a convenient and reliable way for people to get the food they love, delivered fast and fresh anywhere they are -- whether at the office, at home, or at the park," the company said in a news release.

How It Works

Download the app or go to www.ubereats.com

Choose from the list of restaurants

Place your order and schedule a delivery time

Track the progress of the delivery

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.