THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Cell phones and school zones

There’s no way, at least not yet, to know the full impact of the recently passed law that makes it illegal to text and drive in Tucson.

We all know the dangers of texting and driving, the National Highway Traffic Administration reports that nearly 3,500 people were killed in 2015. All because of distracted driving.

And while staying focused on the road and not on your phone is important every day, there’s added oomph to the message this time of year.

It’s back to school time and that means a lot more kids out walking.

Some people toss their cell phone in the backseat so they’re not tempted to text. Others simply turn it off.

What do you do, to make sure you’re not a distracted driver? I’d love to hear from you.

