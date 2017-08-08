Oro Valley police holding free women's self-defense class - Tucson News Now

Oro Valley police holding free women's self-defense class

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Oro Valley Police Department) (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Looking for a self defense class for females?  Look no further, this is your class and it's free.  

The Oro Valley Police Department is holding Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) classes on Saturday, Sept. 2 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oro Valley Church of Nazarene (500 West Calle Concordia). 

Class is limited to 20 students and the minimum age is 14 years old. Participants must attend both classes and should wear comfortable workout attire, as the class consists of punching and kicking.  

Water is provided and participants may bring a healthy, energizing snack.  

For more information, or to sign up, contact OVPD Sgt. Amy Graham at (520) 229-5080 or via email at agraham@orovalleyaz.gov.

