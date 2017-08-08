Oro Valley police holding free women's self-defense class

Roughly two hours before state troopers found Bedajii Harnesberry and the children she's charged with endangering, investigators tracked their location through Facebook Live. Reports about the case that sparked an Amber Alert on July 10, 2017 show that one of the three children reached out to a former foster parent through social media.
A new pilot program from Sun Tran, Sun Link, and the City of Tucson Department of Transportation, begins Aug. 15 and will last through Feb. 15, 2018.
On Tuesday, a U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant adopted the military dog with whom she served alongside for nearly a year in South Korea.
Looking for a self defense class for females? Look no further, this is your class and it's free. The Oro Valley Police Department is holding Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) classes on Saturday, Sept. 2 and 9.
A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association claims the number of football players with brain injuries is higher than previously thought.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
Authorities in Biloxi are investigating after a man's body was found right off the shore Tuesday morning.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.
