Oro Valley police holding free women's self-defense class

Looking for a self defense class for females?

The Oro Valley Police Department is holding Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) classes on Saturday, Sept. 2 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oro Valley Church of Nazarene (500 West Calle Concordia).

Class is limited to 20 students and the minimum age is 14 years old. Participants must attend both classes and should wear comfortable workout attire, as the class consists of punching and kicking.

Water is provided and participants may bring a healthy, energizing snack.

For more information, or to sign up, contact OVPD Sgt. Amy Graham at (520) 229-5080 or via email at agraham@orovalleyaz.gov.

