Two AZ cities top the list of pet friendly cities in U.S.

Do you have a furry family member and live in Tucson? Would you be happy to know that out of 100 U.S. cities, Tucson ranked #16 on the list for 'Best City for pets', according to a new WalletHub survey.

Topping the list of 100 cities were #1 - Scottsdale and #2 - Phoenix. Apparently Arizonans love their pets and it shows, with Gilbert #18, Glendale #33, Chandler #42 and Mesa #54.

WalletHub came up with its list utilizing the number of minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability.

Rounding out the top ten are:

#3 - Tampa, FL

#4 - San Diego, CA

#5 - Orlando, FL

#6 - Birmingham, AL

#7 - Austin, TX

#8 - Cincinnati, OH

#9 - Atlanta, GA

#10 - Las Vegas, NV

At the bottom of the list were:

#91 - Charlotte, NC

#92 - Anchorage, AK

#93 - Philadelphia, PA

#94 - Buffalo, NY

#95 - Santa Ana, CA

#96 - Boston, MA

#97 - New York, NY

#98 - Honolulu, HI

#99 - Baltimore, MD

#100 - Newark, NJ

To check out the full survey, click here.

