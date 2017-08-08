Two AZ cities top the list of pet friendly cities in U.S. - Tucson News Now

Two AZ cities top the list of pet friendly cities in U.S.

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WalletHub) (Source: WalletHub)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Do you have a furry family member and live in Tucson?  Would you be happy to know that out of 100 U.S. cities, Tucson ranked #16 on the list for 'Best City for pets', according to a new WalletHub survey.  

Topping the list of 100 cities were #1 - Scottsdale and #2 - Phoenix.  Apparently Arizonans love their pets and it shows, with Gilbert #18, Glendale #33, Chandler #42 and Mesa #54.  

WalletHub came up with its list utilizing the number of minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability.  

Source: WalletHub

Rounding out the top ten are:

  • #3 - Tampa, FL 
  • #4 - San Diego, CA
  • #5 - Orlando, FL 
  • #6 - Birmingham, AL 
  • #7 - Austin, TX 
  • #8 - Cincinnati, OH 
  • #9 - Atlanta, GA 
  • #10 - Las Vegas, NV 

At the bottom of the list were:

  • #91 - Charlotte, NC 
  • #92 - Anchorage, AK 
  • #93 - Philadelphia, PA
  • #94 - Buffalo, NY 
  • #95 - Santa Ana, CA 
  • #96 - Boston, MA 
  • #97 - New York, NY 
  • #98 - Honolulu, HI 
  • #99 - Baltimore, MD 
  • #100 - Newark, NJ 

To check out the full survey, click here.  

