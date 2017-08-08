The Mouse Is Out: Disney pulling movies from Netflix

The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford them
The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21
IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety
Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farm
