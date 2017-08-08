The Mouse Is Out: Disney pulling movies from Netflix

Netflix took a huge hit Tuesday when Disney announced plans to pull its movies from the streaming service.

And it's not just animated classics like "Lion King", "Moana" and "Toy Story." Netflix customers will also lose access to the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

The reaction on Wall Street was immediate, with Netflix stock dropping 3.32 percent, according to businessinsider.com.

The reaction was even more severe on social media, with many taking to Twitter to express their frustration.

I can't afford 50 different streaming services. Sorry Disney, you're out. — Gaknar (@Gaknar) August 8, 2017

I'm not paying for a @Disney subscription service, no matter how awesome it is. This is like DIY cable or something. #HowToLoseAMillennial — Gabrielle Rystedt (@gabbithegreat) August 8, 2017

Disney deal gives Netflix enough time to try to find alternatives for kids shows. Unfortunately they will never be as good as $DIS. $NFLX — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) August 8, 2017

Welp see ya Disney. Not paying for dedicated content. Variety sells — Jerry Smith (@TheJerryASmith) August 8, 2017

This is not good for the millions of parents who use Moana, Zootopia or Finding Dory as negotiation tactics with their toddlers. https://t.co/08njX5F9rj — ... (@joshsternberg) August 8, 2017

In leaving Netflix, Disney said it will launch its own streaming services for movies and live sports.

The new service is expected to begin in 2019 and will exclusively offer animated and live-action Disney and Pixar movies, starting with releases such as "Toy Story 4" and the sequel to "Frozen."

Disney will also make original movies and shows for the service, which isn't named yet. It will offer a large library of older Disney and Pixar movies, as well as shows from TV channels Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

The company said the service will be available in "multiple markets" outside the U.S. as well, taking advantage of Disney's global name recognition.

Disney is also launching an ESPN sports service in early 2018 that will air baseball, hockey and soccer games, tennis matches and college sports through ESPN's popular mobile app. Notably, ESPN will not be streaming pro football or basketball, at least initially.

Disney didn't announce pricing.

To roll out its streaming services, Disney is taking majority control of BAMTech, the streaming arm of Major League Baseball, for $1.6 billion. It now owns 75 percent.

"This acquisition and the launch of our direct-to-consumer services mark an entirely new growth strategy for the company, one that takes advantage of the incredible opportunity that changing technology provides us to leverage the strength of our great brands," said The Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger in a statement.

Having BAMTech gives Disney "optionality" if the cable ecosystem changes further, Iger said on a conference call with analysts Tuesday. If there's greater "erosion" - say, if more people drop cable bundles or choose cheaper bundles without key Disney channels - the company has more ways to get its entertainment to customers, Iger said.

He said there are no current plans to sell the Disney or ESPN TV channels directly to customers on the apps.

