SunTran to launch 3-day transit pass pilot program

A new pilot program from Sun Tran, Sun Link, and the City of Tucson Department of Transportation, begins Aug. 15 and will last through Feb. 15, 2018.
Marana police are telling drivers to avoid the intersection of West Barnett and North Sanders roads.
Tucson city officials will debate a policy change affecting parking in neighborhoods around the University of Arizona and the 4th Avenue shopping district.
Road information for Cochise County as of 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
There were two vehicles involved in the crash, according to Green Valley Fire Department officials. One person has been transported to the hospital.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
Authorities in Biloxi are investigating after a man's body was found right off the shore Tuesday morning.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.
