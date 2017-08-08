SunTran to launch 3-day transit pass pilot program

A new pilot program from Sun Tran, Sun Link, and the City of Tucson Department of Transportation, begins Aug. 15 and will last through Feb. 15, 2018. The pilot program is for a 3-day pass that provides unlimited rides on Sun Link, Sun Tran, and select Sun Shuttle routes for 72 consecutive hours after it is first activated, according to a news release from Sun Tran.

The 3-Day Pass will cost $10 ($11 total when loaded on the GoTucson Transit app or $12 total when including the cost of a new SunGO Card) and can be purchased online, by phone, on the GoTucson Transit app, at SunGO Sales Outlets, Ticket Vending Machines at the City of Tucson’s three transit centers, Sun Tran Special Services Office, or Sun Tran Administrative Office.

Tucson residents will be able to use the 3-day pass on Sun Link and Sun Tran bus routes to travel more frequently and to more destinations. This pass is offered as an alternative to the 1-day and 30-day pass options.



“The 3-Day Pass will be great for tourists and conference goers, as well as locals who might enjoy a staycation in the greater downtown core,” said Jane McCollum, General Manager of Main Gate Square, in the news release.

After the six-month pilot program ends, officials will determine if the pass will be integrated into the public transportation fare structure on a long-trem basis.



For additional information visit www.suntran.com, or call Customer Service at (520) 792-9222.

