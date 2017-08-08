Conflict between city, UA over honors college

The University of Arizona and the City of Tucson appear to be closing in on a deal which will allow the school to build a new Honors College just North of Speedway between Drachman and Mabel. The structure would encompass two entire blocks and include a 1,000 room dormitory for honor students.
The monsoon could come roaring back this weekend with flash flooding and heavy rain possible in southern Arizona.
Roughly two hours before state troopers found Bedajii Harnesberry and the children she's charged with endangering, investigators tracked their location through Facebook Live. Reports about the case that sparked an Amber Alert on July 10, 2017 show that one of the three children reached out to a former foster parent through social media.
A new pilot program from Sun Tran, Sun Link, and the City of Tucson Department of Transportation, begins Aug. 15 and will last through Feb. 15, 2018.
On Tuesday, a U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant adopted the military dog with whom she served alongside for nearly a year in South Korea.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
