Report: Social media ends Amber Alert investigation

Roughly two hours before state troopers found Bedajii Harnesberry and the children she's charged with endangering, investigators tracked their location through Facebook Live.

Reports about the case that sparked an Amber Alert on July 10, 2017 show that one of the three children reached out to a former foster parent through social media.

Earlier social media posts from one of the children stated they were all fine, but closer to 11:30 p.m. came messages that the recipient told deputies showed "they were extremely scared and did not know how to make the situation right, including Bedajii."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department tracked their location through a Facebook Live message, according to reports.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers found everyone safe on Highway 288 north of Globe.

Before that happened, investigators pinged Harnesberry's cellphone near Eloy. They later contacted her father in California who said he'd been in contact, according to the report. He told deputies that Harnesberry asked for help because they were out of gas and out of money.

Harnesberry took the children from her mother's home in Marana on July 10. PCSD documents show she arrived in town on July 4.

There was a disagreement between Harnesberry and her mother, according to the paperwork. It states the mother left her home to call 911 at a neighbor's place because she claimed Harnesberry removed the SIM card from her cellphone.

Deputy Cody Gress, a spokesman for PCSD, said a lack of SIM card - or even a lack of minutes - should never prevent someone from call 911. He said cellphones can still reach 911 in an emergency.

Harnesberry is in the Pima County Jail on the following charges:

3 counts - Custodial Interference

3 counts - Endangerment

7 counts - Child Abuse

1 count - Burglary 2nd Degree

1 count - Aggravated Assault

