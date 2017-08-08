ACTION DAY: Flash flooding, storms likely this weekend

The monsoon could come roaring back in southern Arizona this weekend.

The KOLD News 13 weather team has marked Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 as a First Alert Action Days for the potential of flash flooding and strong monsoon storms.

High pressure east of Arizona may help usher monsoon moisture back into southern Arizona.

Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Franklin over Mexico may add to the risk of heavy downpours and flash flooding.

The best chance of showers and storms will be in the evening and nighttime hours and most of the storms will be moving from the southeast to the north or northwest.

Stay indoors during thunderstorms, watch for flooded roads while driving and plan ahead for the storms.

