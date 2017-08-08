ACTION DAY: Flash flooding, storms likely this weekend

The monsoon could come roaring back this weekend with flash flooding and heavy rain possible in southern Arizona.
The monsoon could come roaring back this weekend with flash flooding and heavy rain possible in southern Arizona.
Pima County road conditions as of 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Pima County road conditions as of 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
The chopper crew spotted the campers in the path of the flood and raced ahead, actually landing to warn them what was coming their way.
The chopper crew spotted the campers in the path of the flood and raced ahead, actually landing to warn them what was coming their way.
The road to 'A' Mountain is closed for repairs and city officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
The road to 'A' Mountain is closed for repairs and city officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
Just a week after being rescued in the Tanque Verde Falls, Jorge Flores thinks about what could have turned into a tragedy for him and his 4-year-old cousin.
Just a week after being rescued in the Tanque Verde Falls, Jorge Flores thinks about what could have turned into a tragedy for him and his 4-year-old cousin.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.