Banner – UMC Tucson among 'Best Hospitals' in U.S.

Banner – University Medical Center Tucson has been ranked among the best hospitals in the nation for cancer, geriatrics, gynecology and pulmonary care according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospitals’ ratings, and as “high performing” in four other medical specialties.

The publication also rated Banner – University Medical Center Tucson as the best hospital in Southeastern Arizona and the No. 2 hospital in Arizona, tied with Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix, its sister hospital.

“These top rankings are a credit to the caregivers, educators and researchers at Banner – University Medical Center Tucson who are totally focused on producing outstanding outcomes for our patients,” said hospital CEO Tom Dickson, in a recent news release.

The annual rankings, are designed to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive care for life-threatening conditions or for common elective procedures.

The Tucson academic medical center was ranked 38th in the medical specialty of gynecology, 42nd in pulmonology, 46th in geriatrics and 48th in cancer out of approximately 4,500 hospitals surveyed across the nation.

The hospital also rated as “high performing” in the following medical specialties:

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Nephrology (kidney disease)

Neurology and Neurosurgery

In addition, Banner – UMC Tucson rated as “high performing” in the following common adult procedures and conditions:

Heart Bypass Surgery

Heart Failure

Colon Cancer Surgery

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Lung Cancer Surgery

For the 2017-18 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers and hospitals nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions.



“For nearly three decades, we’ve strived to make hospital quality more transparent to health-care consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "By providing the most comprehensive data available, we hope to give patients the information they need to find the best care across a range of specialties.”



The U.S. News methodologies include risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, quality of nursing care and other care-related indicators.



Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization, based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

