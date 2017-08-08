Possible hazmat situation on westbound I-10 near Prince Road - Tucson News Now

Possible hazmat situation on westbound I-10 near Prince Road

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Emergency crews from Northwest Fire District and Tucson Fire Department are at a possible hazmat situation on westbound Interstate 10 between Prince Road and Ruthrauff Road exits. 

One lane of travel is blocked, traffic seems to be proceeding as normal. 

No further details have been released. 

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.  

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:51:30 GMT

