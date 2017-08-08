Possible hazmat situation on westbound I-10 near Prince Road

No further details have been released. Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.
No further details have been released. Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.
Roughly two hours before state troopers found Bedajii Harnesberry and the children she's charged with endangering, investigators tracked their location through Facebook Live.
Roughly two hours before state troopers found Bedajii Harnesberry and the children she's charged with endangering, investigators tracked their location through Facebook Live.
Banner – University Medical Center Tucson has been ranked among the best hospitals in the nation for cancer, geriatrics, gynecology and pulmonary care according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospitals’ ratings, and as “high performing” in four other medical specialties.
Banner – University Medical Center Tucson has been ranked among the best hospitals in the nation for cancer, geriatrics, gynecology and pulmonary care according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospitals’ ratings, and as “high performing” in four other medical specialties.
The University of Arizona and the City of Tucson appear to be closing in on a deal which will allow the school to build a new Honors College just North of Speedway between Drachman and Mabel. The structure would encompass two entire blocks and include a 1,000 room dormitory for honor students.
The University of Arizona and the City of Tucson appear to be closing in on a deal which will allow the school to build a new Honors College just North of Speedway between Drachman and Mabel. The structure would encompass two entire blocks and include a 1,000 room dormitory for honor students.
The monsoon could come roaring back this weekend with flash flooding and heavy rain possible in southern Arizona.
The monsoon could come roaring back this weekend with flash flooding and heavy rain possible in southern Arizona.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.