Another busy weekend for CBP at San Luis Port of Entry

Four people have been arrested and are facing charges after their unsuccessful attempts to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S. at the San Luis Port of Entry.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, three U.S. citizens and one Mexican national were stopped during separate incidents since last Thursday, Aug. 3, and more than 36 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized.

The first incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 3 when CBP officers referred a Ford sedan, driven by a woman from the U.S. for inspection. A CBP K9 alerted to the possibility of drugs in the car. According to the release, officers found 32 pounds of methamphetamine, worth more than $96,000 hidden inside.

On Saturday, Aug. 5 the second incident happened when CBP officers stopped a 16-year-old male for secondary inspection at the pedestrian crossing. A CBP K-9 alerted to the teen and during the search officers found more than a pound of methamphetamine taped to the teen's thighs. The drugs were worth an estimated $4,000.

A short time later, according to the release, CBP officers stopped a second teen for inspection. The 18-year-old male attempted to flee from CBP but was immediately taken into custody. During the search, CBP officers located 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine taped to the teen's upper torso and inner thighs. The drugs were estimated to be worth nearly $7,300.

The last incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 6 when a 33-year-old man from Mexico was stopped for secondary search at the pedestrian crossing. According to the release, a CBP K9 alerted to the man's groin area, where officers found more than five ounces of a drug, possibly fentanyl. The drugs were worth an estimated $6,000.

In all of the incidents, officers arrested the individuals for narcotics smuggling and seized the drugs and vehicle. All four suspects were then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

