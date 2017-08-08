Another busy weekend for CBP at San Luis Port of Entry

Four people have been arrested and are facing charges after their unsuccessful attempts to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S. at the San Luis Port of Entry.
Four people have been arrested and are facing charges after their unsuccessful attempts to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S. at the San Luis Port of Entry.
The Tucson man accused of performing illegal plastic surgeries in his home has been sentenced to 38 1/4 years in prison.
The Tucson man accused of performing illegal plastic surgeries in his home has been sentenced to 38 1/4 years in prison.
Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown on Tuesday, one of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.
Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown on Tuesday, one of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.
“They’re robbing people,” Joe Cournoyer said. Mail is rifled through and envelopes have been ripped open.
“They’re robbing people,” Joe Cournoyer said. Mail is rifled through and envelopes have been ripped open.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.