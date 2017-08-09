Four finalists to interview for TUSD superintendent position

Tucson Unified School District has invited four finalists to interview for the district superintendent position.

The TUSD Governing Board is scheduling the finalists visits and interviews.

Tucson News Now has learned the names of the finalists will be released this Thursday, Aug. 10 and that the candidates will each be in town for a day starting next Monday through Thursday.

The TUSD board also discussed on Tuesday night what the next steps would be.

During the Aug. 22 meeting, the board will pick the finalist, appoint a board member to negotiate the contract and schedule a special board meeting to appoint the superintendent and approve the contract.

TUSD's superintendent search started with 17 applications, narrowed down the possibilities to five and invited four to interview and tour.

The #TUSDGvBrd has voted to invite four candidates for the Superintendent Search.

The Board now scheduling finalists visits and interviews. — Tucson Unified (@tucsonunified) August 9, 2017

