TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TOP STORIES

1. Four finalists to interview for TUSD superintendent position

Tucson Unified School District has invited four finalists to interview for the district superintendent position.

Tucson News Now has learned the names of the finalists will be released this Thursday, Aug. 10 and that the candidates will each be in town for a day starting next Monday through Thursday.

2. Banner – UMC Tucson among 'Best Hospitals' in U.S.

Banner – University Medical Center Tucson has been ranked among the best hospitals in the nation for cancer, geriatrics, gynecology and pulmonary care according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospitals’ ratings, and as “high performing” in four other medical specialties.

The publication also rated Banner – University Medical Center Tucson as the best hospital in Southeastern Arizona and the No. 2 hospital in Arizona, tied with Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix, its sister hospital.

3. Tillerson urges calm on North Korea, says no imminent threat

By JOSH LEDERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged calm and said Americans should have "no concerns" after North Korea and President Donald Trump traded fiery threats, insisting Wednesday he doesn't believe there is "any imminent threat."

In more tranquil terms, Tillerson sought to explain the thinking behind Trump's warning to Pyongyang that it would be "met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it made more threats to the United States. Tillerson said Trump was trying to send a strong and clear message to North Korea's leader so that there wouldn't be "any miscalculation."

HAPPENING TODAY

Students in Nogales head back to school today.

You can get all of your back to school information by clicking here.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Marissa Scott says today will be partly cloudy and hot with highs near 105 degrees.

The afternoon will bring isolated storms.

