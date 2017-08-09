Pet Pals: Meet Emma Jean

This week's Pet Pal is "Emma Jean!" This 2-year-old Queensland Heeler mix really needs her forever family. This is her third time coming back to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona shelter!
On Tuesday, a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant adopted the military dog with whom she served alongside for nearly a year in South Korea.
Do you have a furry family member and live in Tucson? Would you be happy to know that out of 100 U.S. cities, Tucson ranked #16 on the list for 'Best City for pets', according to a new WalletHub survey.
“We’re looking forward to another great turn out,” said Todd Helmick, Royal Automotive Community Relations Director, in a news release. “Since the program began seven years ago, we have helped over 240 dogs find new homes.”
Calling all reptile enthusiasts! It's that time of year again ... reptile and amphibian show and sale time. The show is happening Oct. 7 - 8 at the Tucson Expo Center.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
Netflix took a huge hit Tuesday when Disney announced plans to pull its movies from the streaming service and start its own product.
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.
