Pet Pals: Meet Emma Jean

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is "Emma Jean!"

This 2-year-old Queensland Heeler mix really needs her forever family.

This is her third time coming back to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona shelter!

Emma Jean would thrive in a home without small animals, but she does get along with most other dogs!

HSSA recommends a meet and greet with any kids or dogs before taking her home.

If you'd like more information call HSSA at 520-327-6088.
 
HSSA is also holding another Woofdown Wednesday event this week! For more information click here.

