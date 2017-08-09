U of A Professor weighs in on North Korea threat

The world is watching the rising tension between North Korea and the United States. With news the North may be able to fit a miniaturized nuclear warhead inside a missile, how worried should we be?

Dr. Thomas Volgy is a professor at the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy. He says there's not very much to worry about at the moment.

"They (North Korea) simply do not have the technology to allow for a successful re-entry of their ballistic missiles. So technically, they could reach the continental U.S. But probably, those missiles would disintegrate and explode upon reaching the atmosphere," said Dr. Volgy.

Volgy also says the North Korean regime knows any attack on the U.S would mean a regime-ending attack on the country. He says for a country where survival is top priority, a preemptive attack is unlikely.

