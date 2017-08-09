GOP senator suggests brain tumor affected McCain vote

A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claims
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claims
President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."
President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."
President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles
President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles
Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and money
Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and money
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford them
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford them
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.